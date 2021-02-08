On Why He Spoke Publicly About Danica Romance

The athlete changed his tune about discussing his love life when he started seeing Patrick in 2018.

“It’s more normal. In the right settings, it’s normal,” he told Artful Living in October 2018 about him and the NASCAR driver not shying away from discussing their romance. “There’s still the right time and right place, but I don’t feel like I have to be reserved all the time. We’re just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other. We’re really into each other. So there are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other’s company a lot. We’re really attracted to each other.”