Everything NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Has Said About Love, Romance and Past Relationships

By
Everything Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Said About Their Relationship Before Their Split
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley
Ready for Fatherhood

One month after confirming announcing his and Woodley’s engagement, the California native revealed he’s ready to be a dad sooner rather than later. “I’m in that age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own,” Rodgers said during a March 2021 Instagram Live with Tornare. “It’s maybe not in the immediate future but definitely something that I really look forward to.”

The NFL star continued: “I’ve done a pretty good job at taking care of myself for the last 37 years and look forward to taking care of another life at some point too. I just think it’s going to be so fun.”

He added that fatherhood will be his “next great challenge” and something he’s “always dreamt about.” Rodgers explained that he’s not in a rush but is “really excited about that chapter whenever that comes.”

