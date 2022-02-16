Ready for Fatherhood

One month after confirming announcing his and Woodley’s engagement, the California native revealed he’s ready to be a dad sooner rather than later. “I’m in that age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own,” Rodgers said during a March 2021 Instagram Live with Tornare. “It’s maybe not in the immediate future but definitely something that I really look forward to.”

The NFL star continued: “I’ve done a pretty good job at taking care of myself for the last 37 years and look forward to taking care of another life at some point too. I just think it’s going to be so fun.”

He added that fatherhood will be his “next great challenge” and something he’s “always dreamt about.” Rodgers explained that he’s not in a rush but is “really excited about that chapter whenever that comes.”