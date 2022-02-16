Top 5

Everything NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Has Said About Love, Romance and Past Relationships

By
Everything Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Said About Their Relationship Before Their Split
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Shutterstock (2)
The professional athlete told Haute Living in November 2021 that he wasn’t worried about being away from his then-fiancée, Woodley, during the NFL season.

“It’s a busy work time for her, so [my decision to keep playing in Wisconsin] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work,” Rodgers told the outlet. “I think it’s going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year [during the coronavirus pandemic], and she’s booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too.”

