Work-Life Balance

The professional athlete told Haute Living in November 2021 that he wasn’t worried about being away from his then-fiancée, Woodley, during the NFL season.

“It’s a busy work time for her, so [my decision to keep playing in Wisconsin] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work,” Rodgers told the outlet. “I think it’s going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year [during the coronavirus pandemic], and she’s booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too.”