Everything Becca Tilley Said About Her ‘Private’ Relationship With Hayley Kiyoko Before Dating Confirmation

Becca Tilley Praises Girlfriend Hayley Kiyoko for Teaching Her to 'Be Brave' and 'Love Myself' Amid Private Romance
Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley. Courtesy of Becca Tilley/Instagram
Four Years of Love

“I have been crying on & and off all day. I don’t know that I can properly form adequate words to express how much the love and support means, but I just want to say thank you ♥️,” the Bachelor season 19 runner-up wrote via Instagram Story in May 2022 after confirming she was in a relationship with Kiyoko. “And to everyone who has known about us for the last 4 years and gave us the time and space to do it in our own time — the magnitude of that alone is not lost on me. I am so grateful.”

She concluded: “Hayley, thank you for showing me how to be brave and how to love myself. I’m so glad I don’t have to avoid pronouns on the podcast now. I love you 💜.”

