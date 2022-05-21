Four Years of Love

“I have been crying on & and off all day. I don’t know that I can properly form adequate words to express how much the love and support means, but I just want to say thank you ♥️,” the Bachelor season 19 runner-up wrote via Instagram Story in May 2022 after confirming she was in a relationship with Kiyoko. “And to everyone who has known about us for the last 4 years and gave us the time and space to do it in our own time — the magnitude of that alone is not lost on me. I am so grateful.”

She concluded: “Hayley, thank you for showing me how to be brave and how to love myself. I’m so glad I don’t have to avoid pronouns on the podcast now. I love you 💜.”