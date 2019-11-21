Everything Becca Tilley Has Said About Her ‘Private’ Relationship

On Not Feeling ‘Safe’ With Public Relationships Anymore

“I think I have shared less of my personal life mostly because I came off a show where my whole dating life, everything about me, was out there on display for everyone to have an opinion about and everyone to talk about and know everything about. And then after The Bachelor, I was in a public relationship and posted about everything about it on Instagram and YouTube or wherever — and when we broke up, there was this pressure that I felt just about letting people down who were rooting for my relationship,” Tilley told ET in June 2019. “I remember thinking, ‘I don’t feel safe just being honest and real, because I don’t know what people are going to say or what assumptions they’re going to make.’ So I kind of decided after that, it was something that I could protect.”