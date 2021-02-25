Getting Candid

“Some people are sort of uncomfortable, [but] it doesn’t really bother me to talk about alcoholism and being an alcoholic,” the Triple Frontier star said on the Today show in March 2019. “It’s part of my life. It’s something that I deal with. It doesn’t have to sort of subsume my whole identity and be everything, but it is something that you know you have to work at.” Affleck acknowledged that he “had a problem” and has continued to seek help to overcome it. “I take some pride in that,” he added. “It’s about yourself, your life, your family and … we encounter these kinds of hurdles and we have to deal with them.”