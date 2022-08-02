3 Years Sober

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Burke reflected on the lessons she learned about herself since getting sober.

“When I was drinking, I kind of used that as a numbing device,” she explained in January 2022. “For me, dancing was my way of expressing my emotion without talking. So when I stopped drinking, I realized that I have social anxiety. It was just this whole thing of numbing my feelings and not wanting to really go out there in the world like that.”

Burke continued: “Like I love doing my art but then having to talk or whatever, it was really nerve-racking. I used drinking as something for me to be more outgoing and I thought it would maybe give me confidence. But it just did the opposite.”