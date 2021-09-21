Dancing Fears

Burke revealed how her sobriety tied to her season 30 DWTS nerves during an Instagram video in September 2021. “Of course, I’m nervous. Of course, I have my thoughts getting the best of me. I am nervous. I am feeling insecure, and I am scared. I want you to know, since being sober this has been really scary for me,” she said. “This whole process — I am so clear headed. I am really, honestly grateful for this opportunity. But to say that I don’t have these insecurities, [or] my body dysmorphia [or] my feeling of wanting to throw up or finding the nearest exit [that] is definitely a lie.”