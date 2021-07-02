Dancing With Addiction

The California native has spoken about her Dancing With the Stars partnership with McLean on multiple occasions, including how their bond has helped her through her sober journey. “We’re definitely both addicts and just trying to be the best version of ourselves we can be,” she admitted during a November 2020 show package, turning to the boy bander.

Two months prior, Burke exclusively told Us that the pair’s rehearsals often turn into “therapy talks” in the ballroom. “I always believe that people come into your lives because it’s either a reflection of who you are or who you want to be or who you’re trying not to be,” she said at the time. “But there’s always this reason. There’s a reason for this energy and energy coming together. … AJ is just a reflection of who I am at times, which is someone who tries to control the situation. I’m seeing him and I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is what I do!’”