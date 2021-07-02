Drinking on the Job

The Dancing With the Stars pro reflected on a season 10 incident in 2010 as one of the bigger turning points for her addiction. “One season I danced with Chad ‘OchoCinco’ [Johnson]. There was something in my head and I had never experienced it before,” she recalled during an October 2020 episode of her “Pretty Messed Up” podcast. “I wasn’t drunk, I wasn’t hungover, but it was still when I was drinking. I remember messing up on my choreography. It was this crazy voice in my head saying, ‘Go the other way, go the other way.’ I butchered my routine when I’m supposed to be there for the celebrity.”

Following that “traumatic” experience, Burke revealed that she “drank way more” because she was “scared of that voice” in her head. “I was self-sabotaging and from then on, I felt like my career plummeted down,” she explained. “I would have to drink before I saw anybody. I would never start [drinking] with everybody — I would start by myself at home.”