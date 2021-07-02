Help From Her Friends

Burke revealed in July 2021 that she had attended her first Alcoholics Anonymous meeting after consulting with her podcast cohosts, McLean and Elizondo Jr. “The thought of having to be with a new group of strangers in a way really ate me alive,” she said during an interview with Good Morning America. “I deal with a lot of social anxiety, but I realized that I needed to be able to hear other people’s stories, other people who struggle with alcoholism and addiction.”

She also admitted that she previously drank before interviews and red carpet appearances, but has since turned to meditation practice to help her get ready for public events. “Normally I would drink before any major red carpet event or anything to do with any type of public speaking or appearances,” she said. “I would drink before an interview like this.” Asked what she did before her GMA interview, Burke replied, “Just put more makeup on my face. Played with my hair. I meditated actually right before as well. I just have to breathe and know that everything’s gonna be OK.”