How Bad It Got

“I made promises to myself I would never drink alone, then that started to go away,” Burke said during an October 2021 interview with Elizabeth Vargas. “Or I wouldn’t drink before 5 p.m., no drinking on weekdays. It just never stopped. It became so that my tolerance was just nothing got me drunk. I was a functioning drunk for sure.”

She also further detailed the feelings she was experiencing earlier in the year that made her feel like drinking again. “[It’s] that question mark of just, ‘How long can I live as a dancer?'” she said, noting that her 37th birthday had been a trigger. “Let’s be real here, a lot of women in their early 30s retire. This is not a sport that you could last forever, and especially as a woman. And nor do I want to be that person who looks old grandma over here barely kicking her leg up.”