On Her Mind

“Last week I said I wasn’t OK. This week, I’m still pissed but I know that this whole issue that we’re going through right now is going to be a long process,” Burke said during an August 2022 episode of her “Burke in the Game” podcast. “And I just can’t let it ruin my life because it is what it is, and right now, it’s out of my control. So right now I’m trying to practice what I preach and I’m trying to just take it day by day, hour by hour.”

The TV personality noted that there have been ups and downs amid her sober journey recently. “Speaking of, I don’t wanna say that I’ve been feeling like drinking again lately. But it’s definitely been on my mind a lot more than normal,” she revealed, explaining that after speaking with her therapist she realized that she hasn’t been active enough in her own program.

While Burke admitted she was struggling to complete step four of the program at the time — which is taking a moral inventory of one’s self — she was happy that she was removing herself from potentially harmful situations. “I noticed that after dinner, that people want to go out afterwards,” the dancer said, adding that when 10:30 p.m. hits she chooses to go home. “I think I’m best just to drop people off as the designated driver and go on my merry way. Because I am triggered by people who have more than maybe a couple drinks around me, especially late at night.”