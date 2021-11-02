Too Clear-Headed

Following a November 2021 episode of DWTS, Burke told Us and other reporters that she feels more insecure while sober.

“My journey of sobriety has really opened my eyes up and I am now clear-headed almost to a fault because now my thoughts are louder than ever,” she shared at the time. “That’s honestly the reason why I used to drink. So now … it’s kind of like I’m reliving the same experience but in a different way. I’m very present. I think that has brought up a lot of insecurities and having to deal with those issues — whether it be for the choreography or maybe it’s something that has triggered something from the past, who knows?”