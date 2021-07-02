Why She Stopped

“My father had passed away during that time. It was almost like a promise to myself. I was engaged and was about to get married. For me, my dad was a former alcoholic, so it was either, I was going to crash and burn, or I was going to stop cold turkey,” Burke told Extra’s Rachel Lindsay in September 2020 of her choice to get sober. “It became, like, an everyday thing, me drinking. I needed to show myself, I guess, that this was not something that I depended on. It wasn’t a hard thing for me to do, also my body just wasn’t reacting well to it at all. Probably more like a self-conscious thing than anything else.”