Cutting Back

“I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine,” Teigen told Cosmopolitan in August 2017, noting that she needed to reduce her alcohol intake. “Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected.”

The model explained that she made the choice herself, revealing there is a history of alcohol abuse in her family. “I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober,” she said. “But now I get it. I don’t want to be that person. … I have to fix myself.”