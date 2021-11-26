Feeling Clearheaded

The cookbook author celebrated 100 days of sobriety in October 2021 after she was called out for her past bullying behavior earlier that year.

“You learn so much in the moments where you do lose so much. Your world is kinda turned upside down,” she said on the Today show at the time, noting the cyberbullying controversy made her reevaluate everything in her life. “For me it was a big moment of like, ‘Wow, I need to find out how I can be better, how I can grow from this, learn from this. There’s that old cliché of ‘I’m glad it happened,’ but truly it made me a stronger person. A better person.”

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model recalled getting sober shortly after the scandal made headlines. “I went clean — I’m actually 100 days sober today and I’m, like, so excited, yeah. I feel so good. I feel clearheaded,” she continued. “I feel like I’ve done the work, and I hope these people can forgive and be able to welcome the fact that hopefully they’ve seen me be better.”