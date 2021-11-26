The Book That Inspired the Change

The mother of two credited writer Holly Whitaker’s book, Quit Like a Woman, for inspiring her to make a change in her life. She noted via her Instagram Story in December 2020 that she received the book on her 35th birthday one month prior, which is when everything clicked.

“I got this book from my doctor and friend,” she wrote. “I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s–t by 6, not being able to sleep.”

Teigen continued: “I have been sober ever since. And even if you can’t see yourself doing or just plain don’t want to, it’s still an incredible read.”