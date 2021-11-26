The Thrill of Italy

The Lip Sync Battle commentator detailed her first “sober trip” to Italy in August 2021. “We haven’t done something like this for soooo long, it made us feel young again!” she wrote via Instagram after the whirlwind getaway before thanking Unicef Italia and Luisaviaroma for having her and Legend and giving Zuhair Murad, Lorraine Schwartz and Jimmy Choo a shout-out for styling her for the event.

“But really thanks for making me feel so pretty and helping me along in my quest to have my first sober Italian getaway,” Teigen continued. “I hate the word sober by the way, it’s so rehab/medical. Anyhow, honestly it was so so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at. That paired with all the crazy hot young models and club dudes and seeing your young self over and over, oh man it was crazy.”

She concluded: “We had so much fun. I didn’t do anything I’d regret and I’m glad I’ll get to remember it all!!”