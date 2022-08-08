Airing on ‘RHOBH’

“It’s crazy that it’s called a story line,” Crystal told Us at Tessa and Barron Hilton’s intimate baby shower in Malibu, where each guest was invited via a custom-designed Evite. “It was never supposed to be. I mean, like I never thought of myself as a story line general. I’m just going to be myself and live my life, so when people say it’s a story line, I’m like, ‘Well, it’s part of my story.’ I’m an open book because I don’t feel shame about it, but it is odd now that people know. I’ve never hidden it, like, my best friends know, my husband knows, so it’s not like I hid it from them. It just wasn’t this need to share with the world, so I have mixed feelings. I don’t regret it, but if it helps someone, it’s worth it.”

Crystal added that she informed Erika that her comments about laxatives could also be classified as an eating disorder.

“It didn’t make it to air, but I told her at that moment that my best friend who always knew about my eating disorder ended up telling me that she did laxatives, and I shared with her that it was an eating disorder on its own,” she recalled. “It was very conversational for her, and I just wanted to share that perspective with her.”