Her Reaction to Erika’s Comments

After Erika suggested she try laxatives and refrain from eating a chicken tender at Diana’s Christmas party, Crystal told The Daily Beast how the comments made her feel.

“I felt embarrassed. Like suddenly the show didn’t exist, and I just felt embarrassed. There’s a feeling of embarrassment being on the show, the idea of being filmed. And then, you know, I got made fun of, as a child, for being chubby. That’s how it felt,” she said.

The reality star further elaborated on why she didn’t appreciate the laxatives comment.

“When she mentioned the laxative, I actually explained that my best friend suffered from that. And I’d discovered that later and she didn’t know it was an eating disorder,” Crystal explained. “She had always known about mine … and then I found out she was doing that, and I was like, ‘You know, that’s a problem.’ So, I explained that story.”