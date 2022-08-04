Opening Up About the Origins

Crystal shared more of her story with Kyle and Diana in a July 2022 episode of RHOBH. “My eating disorder started when I was 11. I remember every school picture I was in the back middle, always,” she said. “It’s one thing being the tallest kid in class, but also looking different as a minority just makes it even that much more apparent.”

The media personality added, “I f–ing feel like s–t all the time. I’m just exhausted. I want to eat a meal and be okay with it.”