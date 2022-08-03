Everything Demi Lovato Has Said About Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama

Demi Says Wilmer Was Her 1st Love

“The sparks never faded but there are issues that I haven’t conquered yet that I know I won’t conquer if I’m relying on somebody else to take care of the loneliness. I just wasn’t ready and there was so much in my life that I hadn’t explored yet … That was one of the reasons why we broke up because I’ve never been alone,” Lovato said in Simply Complicated. “It had nothing to do with falling out of love, we decided together we just probably are better as friends.”

She admitted at the time that she wondered if she made the right decision.

“I don’t know if I’ll lose him for the rest of my life. I think my heart is always with Wilmer, I think it was with Wilmer, I think it is with Wilmer, I think it will be,” she continued. “Because you don’t share six years with somebody and not give them a piece of your heart and vice versa. I’m pretty sure that I’m not going to meet anybody that compares to him.”