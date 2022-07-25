Moving On Everything Erika Jayne Has Said About Tom Girardi Amid Divorce

Asking Questions

During the four-part RHOBH season 11 reunion, Erika revealed what she spoke to Tom about after he was photographed looking noticeably frail. “I just wanted to make sure he was safe,” she explained in the November 2021 special. “Because after the pictures came out, he looked so bad that I just wanted to make sure he was in the right place.”

She continued, “I’ve asked him how he could put me in this position. [I asked], ‘Why would you leave me with millions of dollars of lawsuits pointed at me?'”