Declining Health

The Pretty Mess author shared an update on Tom’s well-being after he moved to a “memory care facility” for expert attention. “I can only say decline and further decline. It will not get better,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in May 2022.

Erika also pointed out that she wished people would ask about her own wellness amid her legal woes. “They’re still investigating. I’m not defending him, but I’m also taking care of myself at the same time,” she added. “I saw Tom do a lot of good things for people so you think some of those people perhaps would be like, ‘Hey Erika, how are you doing?’ But that has not happened.”