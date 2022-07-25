Moving On Everything Erika Jayne Has Said About Tom Girardi Amid Divorce

Is Tom Guilty?

Erika addressed the allegations against Tom during part two of the RHOBH reunion. “It does not look good. However, we still need to get to the bottom of it. Only one side of the story has been told,” she said in October 2021. “I feel terrible. This is not who I am. And I hope this is not who he is. … I hope that he has not done what is alleged here.”

She noted that her main concern was herself. “His life is over. He’s in his 80s, he’s in a memory care facility, his career is over and done,” she added. “I just turned 50. I cannot allow all of this to destroy me and take me to a place that I cannot recover. I have to survive this. So that’s why I’m feisty.”