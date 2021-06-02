Courteney Cox

The Cougar Town alum — who played Perry’s onscreen wife, Monica Geller, on Friends — alluded to his personal struggles in 2015 when she pointed to his “ability to show very raw emotion and make close connections with his audience” as the reason “everyone loves him so much.” She then applauded him for allowing his past to inspire his portrayal as a widower in the short-lived sitcom Go On.

“I loved that Matthew found a way to make his character relatable by showing vulnerability in the personal struggles he was facing,” she told BuzzFeed.