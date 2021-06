David Schwimmer

Schwimmer has stayed relatively mum about Perry’s offscreen issues. However, he was put on the spot during a 2003 TV interview with the cast when asked if it was “hard to see a friend in trouble.” Fans noticed Aniston shaking her head in the American Crime Story alum’s direction before he simply replied, “It was really hard.” Some assumed the actress signaled Schwimmer to keep his response to the personal question vague.