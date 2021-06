Jennifer Aniston

Aniston has kept her feelings about Perry’s sobriety close to the vest, but shortly before he entered rehab the first time, she described him as “one of the most sensitive people I’ve ever met” in a 1997 Entertainment Weekly profile. “His feelings get hurt,” she elaborated, hinting at her castmate’s precarious relationship with fame, which he would later refer to when discussing his addictions. “He cares what people think. He even bruises easily.”