Lisa Kudrow

The actress spoke out in 2002 about how the cast coped with Perry’s battle with addiction and related health problems. “Hard doesn’t even begin to describe it,” she told The New York Times. “When Matthew was sick, it was not fun. We were just hopelessly standing on the sidelines. We were hurting a lot. Matthew is one of the funniest people I’ve ever met in my life. He’s charming and hilarious. Most of our hard laughs came from Matthew.”