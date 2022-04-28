Hailey Seemingly Hits Back at Comparisons to Gomez

In April 2022, after a series of her TikTok videos were bombarded with comments comparing her to her husband’s ex, Hailey took to the platform to address the haters.

“Leave me alone at this point,” Hailey told trolls via TikTok. “I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you. Truly. That’s my only request. Be miserable somewhere else, please.”