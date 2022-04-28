Top 5

Stories

Real Talk

Everything Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin Have Said About Each Other Throughout the Years

By
How Hailey Bieber Subtly Supported Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Global Citizen/Shutterstock
9
4 / 9
podcast

Shooting Down the Rumors

In October 2019, shortly after Gomez released her track “Lose You to Love Me” — speculated to be about her former romance with Justin — Hailey shared an Instagram Story listening to the song “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko. Fans immediately connected the Insta Story to the “It Ain’t Me” singer’s latest release, which Hailey vehemently denied.

“Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response,’” she commented on an Instagram post about the topic.

Back to top