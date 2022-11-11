Dealing With Complications

During an interview in May 2022, the Tron: Legacy actor said he spent almost five months in the hospital when his health issues were at their worst.

“I had no defenses. That’s what chemo does — it strips you of all your immune system. I had nothing to fight it. COVID made my cancer look like nothing,” he told People. “I was pretty close to dying. The doctors kept telling me, ‘Jeff, you’ve got to fight. You’re not fighting.’ I was in surrender mode. I was ready to go. I was dancing with my mortality.”