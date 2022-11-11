Cancel OK
Everything Jeff Bridges Has Said About His Battle With Lymphoma: ‘COVID Made My Cancer Look Like Nothing’

Going Through Treatment

Shortly after announcing his diagnosis, the Hell or High Water actor offered an update on his health.

“I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love,” he captioned a post of him in the hospital. “This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, and gratitude, and good old fashion love, and lots of it, big time.”

He continued: “I’m feeling so much of it comin’ my way, and man, I appreciate it. It’s contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus. This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence,” he wrote. “I’m realizing, if I have s—t to share, now’s the time.”

 

