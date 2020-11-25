On Creating Music Together

Swift confirmed in her November 2020 Disney+ special, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, that Alwyn cowrote “Exile” and “Betty” under a pseudonym for her album Folklore. “There’s been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity because it’s not a real person,” she said. “So, William Bowery is Joe, as we know. He plays piano beautifully, and he’s always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things. … It was a step that we would have never have taken, because why would we have ever written a song together?”