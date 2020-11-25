On Creating Normalcy

The “Cardigan” singer discussed challenges in her personal life during an interview with Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone magazine in November 2020. She revealed that her song “Peace” is inspired by the couple’s romance. “’Peace’ is actually more rooted in my personal life,” she said. “I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you’ve met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living.”

She continued: “I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives. I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow.”

The Cats actress further explained her choices to make her “life feel more like a real life” instead of a “story line in the tabloids” that she can’t control. Those choices include where to live and when to not take a photo. “The idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy,” she said. “That’s what that song ‘Peace’ is talking about. Like, would it be enough if I could never fully achieve the normalcy that we both crave?”