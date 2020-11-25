On Keeping Things Private

The “Lover” singer opened up about why she’s kept her relationship with Alwyn under wraps during an interview with The Guardian’s Weekend magazine in August 2019. “I’ve learned that if I do [talk about it], people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” Swift said. “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it — but it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”