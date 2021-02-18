On Supporting Each Other, No Matter What

In a candid February 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, Swift reflected on why she was “always told it’s better to stay out of” politics as a country artist. Eventually, however, she felt like she couldn’t continue to stay silent and received a confidence boost from her beau when she finally chose to use her platform.

“I found myself talking about government and the presidency and policy with my boyfriend, who supported me in speaking out,” the “Gold Rush” singer recalled. “I started talking to my family and friends about politics and learning as much as I could about where I stand. I’m proud to have moved past fear and self-doubt, and to endorse and support leadership that moves us beyond this divisive, heartbreaking moment in time.”