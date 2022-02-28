A New Milestone

While hosting SNL for the fifth time in February 2022, Mulaney offered more insight on his decision to get sober.

“For many, many reasons, I’m grateful to be here tonight after a very complicated year. It is wonderful to be in a place that’s always emphasized sobriety and mental health. Since I last hosted, different things have happened,” he shared, referring to his December 2020 intervention. “Do you know how big of a drug problem you have to have if you open a door and see people gathered, your first thought is that this is probably an intervention about my drug problem?”

Following a funny bit about breaking up with his drug dealer, the stand-up comedian gushed about his son.

“We were in the delivery room. My girlfriend had just given birth to him and he’s crying a little, so they bring him over to this warmer on the other side of the delivery room, and they put them on the warmer under this big bright light and light is just shining in his eyes,” Mulaney reflected on son Malcom’s November 2021 birth. “He just looks up at the light and [he squints]. He was annoyed, but he didn’t say anything. I was like, ‘That’s my son.’ A polite man in an uncomfortable situation, but he’s not going to make a fuss. He’s a very good boy.”