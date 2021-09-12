An Act

In 2018, the comedian explained how he hid his struggles from his parents growing up.

“I kept up appearances. They knew that I might go to a party and drink beer or something. They had an understanding of high school parties and they weren’t idiots,” he said during an interview on Off Camera. “But if I was, you know, messing around with drugs when I was very young, I knew to keep up appearances. I’d be on mushrooms and come through the front door and go, ‘Hello, good evening, I’m going to be upstairs,’ and then just run up.”

Mulaney recalled being very careful with how he behaved in front of those closest to him so they wouldn’t catch on to the bigger problems he was facing.

“I really was like, ‘I’m going to keep my grades up and keep up appearances,'” he continued at the time. “I also didn’t smoke pot. It was like I was an uptight, wanted-to-get-good-grades, wanted-my-teacher-to-like-me person. [I] wanted to be involved, was worried about college, all that stuff. Well, I wasn’t that worried about college. I was worried about day-to-day life. And then on the weekends , [I] would drink like Keith Moon, and you know, take Ambien to see what it would do.”