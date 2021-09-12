Getting Help

“I went on a bender that weekend that was just, like, fading in and out of a movie,” he told Esquire in September 2019, explaining his decision to sober up at age 23. “It was just crazy. A weekend that was … there were … I’m never going to tell you. That’s mine. I didn’t kill anyone or assault anyone. But yeah, I was like, ‘You’re f–king out of control.’ And I thought to myself, ‘I don’t like this guy anymore. I’m not rooting for him.'”

The comedian noted that he didn’t use a recovery program at the time and had stayed sober since the 2005 incident.