New Chapter

Mulaney gushed about his relationship with Munn in September 2021, announcing that they were expecting their first child together.

“In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he detailed. “She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch.”

The Netflix star felt “really happy” because of how much the New Girl alum helped him on his journey. “I got into this relationship, and it’s been really beautiful with someone incredible,” he shared. “And she’s kind of held my hand through that hell. It is a very, very lucky thing to have met this woman.”