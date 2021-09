The Intervention

After seeking treatment following his 2020 relapse, Mulaney described the moment he was confronted by friends about finally getting help.

“When I opened the door, I knew right away it was an intervention,” he explained on on Late Night With Seth Meyers in September 2021. “That’s how bad of a drug problem I had, that when I opened a door and saw people, I went, ‘This is probably an intervention about my drug problem.'”