Everything JoJo Siwa Has Said About Her Coming Out Journey

1st Anniversary

In January 2022, the teen star reflected on how her life has changed since coming out publicly one year prior. “In the last 365 days I’ve felt more love than ever. A year ago today I posted this picture and shared with the world that I was gay🌈,” she wrote via Instagram. “I get asked a lot ‘was coming out scary for you’ … and the answer is yes of course, anything that’s different about you is scary, however … it’s what makes me … me. so I had no fear with sharing it with the world❤️.”

The DWTS alum added that she believed she was “put on this earth to be a role model for kids,” and coming out doesn’t change that mission. “Letting all the kids of the world know that loving everyone for who they are no matter what is something that I will always believe in and always share❤️ please never forget that no matter who you are, what you look like, who you LOVE that you are absolutely perfect,” she concluded. “Thank you for showing me the most love throughout this year and throughout my entire life. I love you all❤️🙏🏼🏳️‍🌈.”