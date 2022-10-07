Everything JoJo Siwa Has Said About Her Coming Out Journey

Being an Icon

The Dancing With the Stars season 30 contestant gushed over being called a “gay icon” during a November 2021 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“It’s wild to me because I look at people who are called gay icons — [DeGeneres], Lady Gaga, Freddie Mercury, my favorite people — and to be in that category at 18 is just insane,” she said at the time. “And just because of who I am, it feels amazing.”

She continued, “I am so happy with the outcome of me coming out. The world has taken it so positively, and it’s impacted so many young kids in such a way that hearing adults say, ‘I wish I had someone like you when I was little,’ that makes me know the kids that are little have someone like me, too.”