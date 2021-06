Celebrating Pride Month

Siwa and Prew had a romantic date night during June 2021 to celebrate their five-month anniversary.

“It’s time to celebrate being who you are and LOVING who YOU wanna LOVE!!” Siwa shared via Instagram. “It really has been the best 5 months of my life truly being exactly who I am and finding love has been the best part of it all. I love this human so much. I’m so happy.”