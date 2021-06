Doing Long Distance

Since Siwa lives in California and Prew lives in Florida, the duo have a long-distance relationship. The “D.R.E.A.M.” songstress addressed this on Instagram.

“Reading comments on my last post and you guys were confused about why I was crying on my last Story,” Siwa shared in April 2021. “I just want to clarify, nothing happened, we just are long distance, and we had to say goodbye today and I’m sad.”