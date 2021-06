Icon Status

Since coming out, fans have called Siwa a “gay icon,” which she thinks is “the biggest honor.”

“About a year ago, I started having all these music meetings just for fun, just getting my head where I want to go,” she told Entertainment Weekly in June 2021. “And I told the producers, ‘I want to create gay pop, and I want to have a concert for the girls and for the gays.’ Turns out a year later, I am very much so gay.”