Putting a Label on It

JoJo addressed labeling her sexuality during an Instagram Live in January 2021.

“The reason I’m not going to say this answer is because I don’t really know this answer. I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people,” the musician explained. “Right now, I’m super-duper happy and I want to share everything with the world, but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now, what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s OK.”