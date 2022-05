April 2021

While reflecting on the twosome’s connection, Justin revealed that he considered his marriage to be his “calling” now.

“We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life,” the “Yummy” crooner told GQ. “I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into.”